Managing Madrid Podcast: Fede Valverde Transcends (Real Madrid 3 - 1 Sevilla, La Liga 2022 - 2023)

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Mehedi Hassan discuss:

Iker Casillas, Luka Modric, and Zinedine Zidane handing out awards to Thibaut Courtois and Karim Benzema

Lineups for both teams

Sevilla’s defensive shape

The press

The pitch

Analysis of opening frame of the game

Modric’s role

The fluidity of the offense

Real Madrid’s ability to defend when they need to and score when they need to

Vinicius Jr’s season

A common trait he has with peak Cristiano Ronaldo

Aurelien Tchouameni and Toni Kroos

Fede Valverde’s performance and knock and INSANE leap

Carlo Ancelotti’s post-game quotes

Erik Lamela’s goal

The subs

Dani Carvajal’s performance

And more.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively over on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Mehedi Hassan (@MHassanFootball)