Managing Madrid Podcast: Fede Valverde Transcends (Real Madrid 3 - 1 Sevilla, La Liga 2022 - 2023)

AUDIO:
VIDEO (up later, check back):
On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Mehedi Hassan discuss:
- Iker Casillas, Luka Modric, and Zinedine Zidane handing out awards to Thibaut Courtois and Karim Benzema
- Lineups for both teams
- Sevilla’s defensive shape
- The press
- The pitch
- Analysis of opening frame of the game
- Modric’s role
- The fluidity of the offense
- Real Madrid’s ability to defend when they need to and score when they need to
- Vinicius Jr’s season
- A common trait he has with peak Cristiano Ronaldo
- Aurelien Tchouameni and Toni Kroos
- Fede Valverde’s performance and knock and INSANE leap
- Carlo Ancelotti’s post-game quotes
- Erik Lamela’s goal
- The subs
- Dani Carvajal’s performance
- And more.
Hosts this week:
Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)
Mehedi Hassan (@MHassanFootball)
