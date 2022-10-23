Managing Madrid Drawing Board: Oogway Teaches Fede Valverde Inner Peace

Welcome to our drawing board, where our resident cartoonist, Finn, will sling out some dope and exclusive art for you — usually on the back of a big moment that’s captured our attention in the Real Madrid world. Here’s Finn’s latest drawing, and if you ever want to look back at Finn’s previous (and amazing) work, just check out our Drawing Board page.

Fede Valverde is the man of the hour. His insane goal today from outside the box (a .03 on the xG chart!) sealed Real Madrid’s 3 - 1 victory over Sevilla. The Uruguayan’s goals, assists, defensive effort, ball-carrying, and overall incredible energy has been absolutely vital to Real Madrid this season, especially in the midst of Karim Benzema’s injuries.

After Fede’s many golazos this season, he typically goes crazy with his celebrations because of how ecstatic he is, but sometimes, he tends to go into a state of meditation.

Could Oogway from Kung fu Panda have been an inspiration?

Here’s Finn’s take on Fede’s inner peace: