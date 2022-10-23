Sampaoli: “The game was totally under control, more for us than for Madrid,”

Sevilla head coach Jorge Sampaoli, who recently took over managerial duties at the club from Julen Lopetegui, spoke to the media after his side lost to Real Madrid 3 - 1 at the Bernabeu on Saturday night. Sampaoli felt his team played well in the second half but was disappointed not to take anything away from the game.

“It was a loss (of the ball) that caused us to lose a game in which we were dominant in the second half,” Sampaoli said. “We did a lot in a very difficult stadium and we didn’t take anything with us.

“The feeling is one of sadness, of anger in the locker room. The game was totally under control, more for us than for Madrid.”

Sampaoli says that Sevilla could’ve score another goal after Erik Lamela’s equalizer.

“We had all the conditions met to score one more goal after the tie,” the Argentine coach explained. “These teams do not forgive you when you make a mistake.

“We played as equals against a tremendously hierarchical rival. We lost due to specific errors, the result is not what one expected due to the development of the match, we came to stand up, to try to play and to win, and that’s what I value.”

Sampaoli also felt Real Madrid didn’t “merit” their second goal:

“I think the second goal came without Madrid making merits to achieve it, but it’s Real Madrid.”