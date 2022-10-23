 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 23 Oct. 2022

Another Juninho Daily Merengue

By Juninho
Real Madrid CF v Sevilla FC - LaLiga Santander Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Tres Mas Puntos Tambien

Never a slow night in the Bernabeu amirite? Although it first appeared as if this would b be a comfortable win, the Real Madrid boys struggled against Sevilla until they suddenly didn’t LOL. Similar to last season, this team just knows when to be ruthlessly efficient near the end of a game. With two assists from Vini, a goal from Modric, a GOLAZO from Fede and a beautiful counterattack ending in a GOATquez goal, Real Madrid defeats another La Liga foe!

Another Day Another Milestone

Dear Lukita Modric - aren’t you tired?! 450 Partidos for the man voted Real Madrid worst signing in 2012/13.

Also this is beautiful too:

I’m Not Praising Fede’s Goal Because It’s Common Place Now

....so instead this is Rodrygo with Khaby

ok...here some of his sensational goals!

Player Appreciation: Jesus Vallejo

