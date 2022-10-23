Daily Thread: 23 Oct. 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Long Live Juninho!

————————

Tres Mas Puntos Tambien

Never a slow night in the Bernabeu amirite? Although it first appeared as if this would b be a comfortable win, the Real Madrid boys struggled against Sevilla until they suddenly didn’t LOL. Similar to last season, this team just knows when to be ruthlessly efficient near the end of a game. With two assists from Vini, a goal from Modric, a GOLAZO from Fede and a beautiful counterattack ending in a GOATquez goal, Real Madrid defeats another La Liga foe!

Another Day Another Milestone

Dear Lukita Modric - aren’t you tired?! 450 Partidos for the man voted Real Madrid worst signing in 2012/13.

Luka Modrić played his 450th game with Real Madrid tonight. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/qDHdu7zYYH — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 22, 2022

Also this is beautiful too:

3 Ballon d’Or winners, 15 UCL winners medals & 3 football legends in this picture. pic.twitter.com/TE44sR1JfO — TC (@totalcristiano) October 22, 2022

I’m Not Praising Fede’s Goal Because It’s Common Place Now

....so instead this is Rodrygo with Khaby

Khaby Lame with Rodrygo after the game. pic.twitter.com/bmdSdiFdMd — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 22, 2022

ok...here some of his sensational goals!

Fede Valverde’s goal catalogue this season is already ridiculous and we are in October… pic.twitter.com/mDFNN16Es6 — ️ (@idoxzi) October 22, 2022

Player Appreciation: Jesus Vallejo