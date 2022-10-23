Valverde and Benzema will be out against Leipzig

Fede Valverde has avoided a serious injury but will still miss Tuesday’s match against Red Bull Leipzig in the Champions League, club sources told Managing Madrid. The Uruguayan midfielder suffered a knock in the late stages of the win against Sevilla and was seen limping, but he hasn’t suffered an injury.

Benzema was also a late scratch and had to miss the game. The Frenchman will also be out when Madrid visit Leipzig, but both Valverde and the attacker are expected to be back when Real Madrid host Girona next Sunday.

Carlo Ancelotti will likely make some rotations in the Champions League as Madrid have all but secured the first spot in the Group Stage. Players like Camavinga, Asensio or Rudiger could get a chance to feature in the starting lineup in what’s expected to be a somewhat tough game against a quality team like Red Bull Leipzig.