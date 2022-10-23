Real Madrid announce squad for Champions League match against Red Bull Leipzig

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Tuesday’s match against Red Bull Leipzig in the Champions League Group Stage.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas V., Rüdiger and F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Dotor and Arribas.

Forwards: Hazard, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Álvaro.

As expected, both Karim Benzema and Fede Valverde will miss the game as the coaching staff want to take a cautious approach with their small physical problems. Academy players Dotor, Sergio Arribas and Alvaro made the squad list and will be on the bench if needed.

Carlo Ancelotti will likely make some rotations as Real Madrid will secure the first spot in the group with just a draw. There are only a handful of games before the upcoming break yet Ancelotti will have to keep his players fresh.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 10/25/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: RB Arena, Leipzig, Germany.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

