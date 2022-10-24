Las Blancas Podcast: Real Madrid Battle Back vs. Levante

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Om Arvind and Yash Thakur discuss Real Madrid’s 2-2 draw with Levante.

Talking points:

The absence of Weir

Athenea not in the starting lineup

Levante’s somewhat surprising tactics in possession

The quality of Alba Redondo

Real Madrid’s early defensive adjustments

Levante’s impressive midfield

The pros and cons to Levante’s pressing structure

What Levante could’ve done better in the first 20 minutes despite playing well

Levante going into a different gear after conceding

Misa’s performance

Madrid’s poor set-piece defending

Mayra Ramírez taking over the match

How Alberto Toril’s subs saved his team

Maite’s Jekyll and Hyde outing

Nahikari’s impact off the bench

And more

Hosts this week:

Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)