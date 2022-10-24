Las Blancas Podcast: Real Madrid Battle Back vs. Levante

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Om Arvind and Yash Thakur discuss Real Madrid’s 2-2 draw with Levante.
Talking points:
- The absence of Weir
- Athenea not in the starting lineup
- Levante’s somewhat surprising tactics in possession
- The quality of Alba Redondo
- Real Madrid’s early defensive adjustments
- Levante’s impressive midfield
- The pros and cons to Levante’s pressing structure
- What Levante could’ve done better in the first 20 minutes despite playing well
- Levante going into a different gear after conceding
- Misa’s performance
- Madrid’s poor set-piece defending
- Mayra Ramírez taking over the match
- How Alberto Toril’s subs saved his team
- Maite’s Jekyll and Hyde outing
- Nahikari’s impact off the bench
- And more
Hosts this week:
Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)
Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
