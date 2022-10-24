Open Thread: October 24, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d love to do a movie night with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

We Know you Love ‘im too!

Carlo Ancelotti loves his Real Madrid squad pic.twitter.com/3MscnubQcL — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 23, 2022

Talk about a Bargain

We’ve often discussed the subject of bargain buys or, more often, ‘steals’, in these threads. Fede has got to be one of the best investments ever recorded. Name similar ‘steals’ in football, if you feel like it.

Reminder: Real Madrid bought Fede Valverde for €5M. pic.twitter.com/sq4sF3KL23 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 22, 2022

Federico Valverde is Real Madrid's top scorer in La Liga this season pic.twitter.com/nMGG4wxkaD — GOAL (@goal) October 22, 2022

Fair Point

Real Madrid are the masters in giving up control for even more control. You think you’re in it to win it until we hit you with one of these. https://t.co/Un5UUJd1rJ — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) October 23, 2022

Have a nice week and may the Madridismo be with ya all.