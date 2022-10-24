BREAKING: Modric out against Red Bull Leipzig

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric isn't traveling with the rest of the squad to face Red Bull Leipzig due to some discomfort on his adductor muscles, the club announced today.

It is not a serious injury and Modric should only miss Tuesday's match, although Ancelotti might also keep him out of Sunday's game against Girona just tk be extra cautious.

With Modric, Valverde and Ceballos out, Ancelotti will likely deploy Tchouameni, Camavinga and Kroos in the midfield. Asensio will have a chance to start on the right wing now that Benzema is also out, with Rodrygo replacing the French striker and leading the offense alongside Vinicius Junior.

Most of Real Madrid's injured players will be back soon, so this isn't a huge deal for the team. However, the reserves will have to take care of business for the time being and score a point to secure the first spot in the group.