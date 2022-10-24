Luka Modric announces Qatar 2022 as last international tournament

Luka Modric may play like he is 27-years-old, but the reality is that the Croatian is nearing 40. The center midfielder announced today that the World Cup in Qatar will be his final international tournament.

“I am aware that I am of a certain age and that this is my last competition in the Croatian National team,” Modric told Fifa+.

After the 2018 World Cup, where Modric led his small nation to the final and earned the Ballon d’Or for his efforts, there was a significant drop-off in his performances for Madrid the next season. The little magician will be looking to mitigate the amount of wear and tear on his body as he enters the final years of his career and battles for another year long contract extension at Real Madrid.

Fans of Croatia and fans of football in general will look to cherish his final World Cup appearances. Despite his age, Luka Modric’s quality still stands out amongst the rest. He has exhibited no real sign of slowing down since his return to form after the 2018-2019 season and was pivotal in Madrid’s La Liga and Champions League triumph last season.