Benzema on his fashion growing up: “My jeans were so big they hid my sneakers, and I hated shirts”

Real Madrid and France superstar Karim Benzema gave an interview to GQ Magazine back in September before winning his inevitable Balon D’or. GQ just released the interview this morning, which provided some fun and insightful quotes about his personal life.

Here are some of Benzema’s quotes from the interview:

On winning the Balon D’or

“It’s true that the Ballon d’Or is one of my goals.. One of my dreams, even. I don’t wake up every morning thinking about it, but yes, I do have it as one of my goals, because I grew up admiring Zizou and Ronaldo, the Brazilian, who both won it and made me love football when I was small.

“I lacked collective victories in years’ past.. But this year, I had a great season and I took it all... It’s true that I hope to win the Ballon d’Or...

On his fashion choices

“I love old school sneakers,I have a lot of old school adidas.

”I dressed the same as Kriss Kross, my jeans were so big they hid my sneakers, and I hated shirts, even if now I sometimes wear them.

“But I still wear what I love: simple stuff. The brand is not what matters to me the most, even if for example I would never mix Versace with Levi’s.

“I learned everything on my own, and yes, I think I have style. Afterwards, even though I love denim, my eight-year-old daughter prefers that I pick her up from school in a suit, so I put one on to make her happy.”

On his children

“In reality, when you have children, what changes is that you are responsible for them and you have to show them the example... It’s true that I’m a little more mature, but no, I wouldn’t say that having children has changed me that much.

“When I train with my son Ibrahim, who is quite talented, I take it very seriously, and if he doesn’t listen to me, I’m a bit harsh on him. Because when we train, for him I am no longer ‘Dad’. And that makes me laugh, because my own father had the same attitude towards me.”

On his first season at Real Madrid

“My first season in Madrid had been difficult: I didn’t speak Spanish yet and I couldn’t just bet on my talent. I had to do everything I could to progress, show what I was worth and impose myself.”

The full interview can be found here.