Managing Madrid Podcast: Asensio, Brahim, Arribas

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Injuries from the Real Madrid vs Sevilla game

Can the team build bigger scoreline cushions?

Carlo Ancelotti’s Rotations

Aurelien Tchouameni’s season

Starting XI tomorrow vs RB Leipzig

Marco Asensio’s role this season

Have Real Madrid offered him an extension?

Brahim Diaz and Sergio Arribas

And more.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Join us on Patreon for a ton of bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)