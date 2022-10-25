Red Bull Leipzig vs Real Madrid, 2022 Champions League: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Red Bull Leipzig without key starters Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Fede Valverde. Coach Carlo Ancelotti will be forced to make some rotations because of those three injuries.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy, Tchouameni, Kroos, Camavinga, Asensio, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Red Bull Leipzig predicted XI: Gulacsi, Henrichs, Orban, Gvardiol, Raum, Kampl,Schlager, Nkunku, Szoboslai, Forsberg, Werner.

Camavinga is set to feature in the starting lineup alongside Tchouameni and Kroos. Those three are the midfielders available, so Asensio should also start on the right side of the offense with Rodrygo replacing Benzema in the center. Vinicius will also start on the left.

Rudiger is also expected to make the starting lineup after featuring in the pre-match press conference. The German defender has been very solid so far this season and tonight he will get another chance to prove his worth as he keeps competing for a spot in the lineup.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 10/25/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: RB Arena, Leipzig, Germany.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

