Red Bull Leipzig vs Real Madrid 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch Champions League online

Real Madrid visit Red Bull Leipzig in what should be an entertaining game. Los Blancos need a single point to clinch the first spot in the group but they will face Leipzig without Fede Valverde, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema.

Leipzig are still trying to make it into the next round of the European competition after what was a poor start to the 2022-2023 Champions League for them. The German side have a quality team with dangerous players like Nkunku or Timo Werner, so Real Madrid will need to take this game very seriously if they want to win the group and make next week’s game against Celtic irrelevant.

Rodrygo will get another chance to start as the team’s main striker, while Camavinga will also feature in the lineup after what’s been a slow start to the season for him. Asensio will likely be deployed on the right side of the offense.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 10/25/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: RB Arena, Leipzig, Germany.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.