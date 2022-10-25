 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

CONFIRMED lineups: Red Bull Leipzig vs Real Madrid, 2022 Champions League

All set.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

FC Barcelona v FC Internazionale: Group C - UEFA Champions League Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Red Bull Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Vázquez, Nacho, Militao, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Kroos, Camavinga, Asensio, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Red Bull Leipzig starting XI (TBC): Gulacsi, Henrichs, Orban, Gvardiol, Raum, Kampl,Schlager, Nkunku, Szoboslai, Forsberg, Werner.

As expected, Rodrygo replaces Benzema in the center of the attacking line. Real Madrid will need to take care of business without three key starters like Valverde, Modric and Benzema, but they only need to score one point to win the group.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 10/25/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: RB Arena, Leipzig, Germany.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid