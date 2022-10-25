CONFIRMED lineups: Red Bull Leipzig vs Real Madrid, 2022 Champions League

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Red Bull Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Vázquez, Nacho, Militao, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Kroos, Camavinga, Asensio, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Red Bull Leipzig starting XI (TBC): Gulacsi, Henrichs, Orban, Gvardiol, Raum, Kampl,Schlager, Nkunku, Szoboslai, Forsberg, Werner.

As expected, Rodrygo replaces Benzema in the center of the attacking line. Real Madrid will need to take care of business without three key starters like Valverde, Modric and Benzema, but they only need to score one point to win the group.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 10/25/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: RB Arena, Leipzig, Germany.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

