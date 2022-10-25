Churros y Tácticas Podcast: The gap between the big 2 and the rest

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Real Madrid and Barcelona cruising

Barca’s best XI

Will Bayern Munich expose Frenkie de Jong as a 6?

Sergi Roberto’s injury

The gap between Real Madrid and Barcelona and the rest

Athletic Club’s approach at Camp Nou

Big ‘what if’: Antoine Griezmann going to Barca

Pedri vs Fede Valverde

And more

