Churros y Tácticas Podcast: The gap between the big 2 and the rest

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Real Madrid and Barcelona cruising
- Barca’s best XI
- Will Bayern Munich expose Frenkie de Jong as a 6?
- Sergi Roberto’s injury
- The gap between Real Madrid and Barcelona and the rest
- Athletic Club’s approach at Camp Nou
- Big ‘what if’: Antoine Griezmann going to Barca
- Pedri vs Fede Valverde
- And more
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
