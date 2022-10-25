 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: The gap between the big 2 and the rest

Kiyan and Diego also reflect on Griezmann’s ‘decision’, and more

By Kiyan Sobhani
Real Madrid vs Sevilla - LaLiga Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Real Madrid and Barcelona cruising
  • Barca’s best XI
  • Will Bayern Munich expose Frenkie de Jong as a 6?
  • Sergi Roberto’s injury
  • The gap between Real Madrid and Barcelona and the rest
  • Athletic Club’s approach at Camp Nou
  • Big ‘what if’: Antoine Griezmann going to Barca
  • Pedri vs Fede Valverde
  • And more

Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version once per week exclusively over on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas

