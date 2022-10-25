Florentino Perez completes successful surgery

This morning in Madrid, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez underwent a successful operation to remove a nodule, which is a growth of abnormal tissue. No other details were given on the matter, but all that needs to be stated, most importantly, is that Perez’s operation went well, and he will recover back to normal after a few days of rest.

The operation took place at Puerta de Hierro University Hospital in Majadahonda located about 19 kilometers from the Spanish capital.

Perez, who typically sits in the Box of Honour alongside the opposing team’s president in both home and away games, obviously has not travelled to Germany for Real Madrid’s Champions League game vs RB Leipzig tonight at 9pm CET. He will continue his recovery in Madrid.