Player ratings: RB Leipzig 3 - 2 Real Madrid (Champions League 2022 - 2023)

Real Madrid’s loss to RB Leipzig was its first loss of the season. Carlo Ancelotti’s men played against an aggressive side who created numerous chances through their press. They attacked the space behind Real Madrid’s high line which was prone to turnovers.

Real Madrid tried to make a game of it, but ultimately they struggled to find space in the final third and their defensive hiccups were too much to overcome.

Here are Managing Madrid’s player ratings on the night:

Thibaut Courtois: 6. Conceded three goals but not really his fault as the defense in front of him basically melted down and he was left for dead. He made a good initial save on Gvardiol’s goal but no one picked him up on the rebound.

Lucas Vazquez: 4.5. His crossing and cut-backs were poor all game and he struggled on both ends of the field.

Eder Militao: 4.5. Very poor marking on Timo Werner on Leipzig’s third goal and was poor on the ball under Leipzig’s press.

Antonio Rudiger: 7. The best defensive player on the field once he switched with Nacho and took his nominal CB position. He made several important defensive interventions to prevent this from being worse than it was.

Nacho Fernandez: 5. He was beat to the ball on Leipzig’s first goal and had a difficult time coping with Leipzig’s energy.

Eduardo Camavinga: 6.5. He could’ve done much better to react to Gvardiol’s goal but his intent to break lines in the final third as the game wore on was much-needed, even if it didn’t result in goals.

Aurelien Tchouameni: 7. Failed to clear the ball on Nkunku’s goal but had several important challenges especially after Real Madrid’s press initially failed. Team-high five tackles.

Toni Kroos: 7. Played very deep to help Real Madrid help escape the press and completed 9/12 long balls while being the main deep-lying ball progressor.

Marco Asensio: 6. His assist to Vinicius Jr was brilliant and he had a team-high three key passes. Failed to make an impact otherwise and his passing overall was poor.

Vinicius Jr: 7. People will point to his miss in the second half (which he initially created with a dribble), but he scored a brilliant header, was the biggest offensive threat, and worked very hard defensively against Simakan’s driving runs.

Rodrygo Goes: 6.5. Like Vinicius and Camavinga, he was well intentioned in breaking lines but didn’t have much space to do damage. His shots were from tight angles. This was a drop off from what Karim Benzema typically provides from this position, but the Brazilian did earn and convert a consolation penalty at the death.

Substitutes

David Alaba: 5. Was out of position on Leipzig’s third goal and did not have any noteworthy moments.

Eden Hazard: 6. Came on in the second half and linked up well in and around Leipzig’s box. Nearly had a pre-assist but Vinicius couldn’t convert Asensio’s cut-back.

Dani Carvajal: 5.5. Was relatively quiet in his cameo off the bench.