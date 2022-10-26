Real Madrid vs. PSG 2022 Live Stream: Time, TV Channels, & How To Watch UWCL online

Real Madrid host PSG today in the second matchday of Group A. The game will be a redo of last year’s encounters, which PSG won handily by an aggregate scoreline of 6-0. However, this time, things will be different. Madrid are far more mature than before and have strengthened by adding the likes of Caroline Weir and Sandie Toletti. Meanwhile, PSG have declined considerably since their peak in 2021, losing Marie-Antoinette Katoto to injury and other relevant stars, such as Sara Däbritz, to rival teams.

This should be a closely-fought contest and will be a solid barometer of just how good Las Blancas actually are. Be sure to tune in to catch all the action. Info on how to do that is below.

How to Watch

Date: 10/26/2022

Time: 18:45 CET (12:45 pm ET)

Venue: Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano

Available streaming: DAZN’s UEFA Women’s Champions League YouTube Channel