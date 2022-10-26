 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Starting Lineups: Real Madrid vs. PSG; UWCL Group Stage

Weir in the XI!

By Om Arvind
/ new
Real Madrid CF Portraits - UEFA Women’s Champions League 2022/23 Photo by Alex Caparros - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Real Madrid are all set to take on PSG in the second matchday of Group A. Both teams will be taking this contest extremely seriously, as any slip up could seriously damage their chances of progressing to the knockout rounds. Remember, Madrid still have to play Chelsea, who PSG lost to last week. A win here could go a long way to ensuring that Las Blancas have every opportunity to play Champions League football in 2023.

Starting Lineups

Real Madrid XI (right to left): Misa; Kenti, Kathellen, Rocío, Olga; Toletti, Freja Siri, Zornoza; Athenea, Esther, Weir

Subs: Gérard, Belén, Teresa, Ivana, Maite, Nahikari, Lorena, Claudia F., Møller, Lucía, Feller, Svava

Predicted Formation: 4-3-3

PSG XI (left to right): Bouhaddi; Karchoaui, Ilestedt, De Almeida, Lawrence; Groenen, Jean-François, Geyoro; Martens, Bachmann, Diani

Subs: Picaud, Toussaint, Hamraoui, Thordvalsdóttir, Cascarino, Baltimore, Georgieva, Li, Yang, Ngueleu, Traore

Predicted Formation: 4-3-3

How to Watch

Date: 10/26/2022

Time: 18:45 CET (12:45 pm ET)

Venue: Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano

Available streaming: DAZN’s UEFA Women’s Champions League YouTube Channel

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid