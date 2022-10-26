Starting Lineups: Real Madrid vs. PSG; UWCL Group Stage

Real Madrid are all set to take on PSG in the second matchday of Group A. Both teams will be taking this contest extremely seriously, as any slip up could seriously damage their chances of progressing to the knockout rounds. Remember, Madrid still have to play Chelsea, who PSG lost to last week. A win here could go a long way to ensuring that Las Blancas have every opportunity to play Champions League football in 2023.

Real Madrid XI (right to left): Misa; Kenti, Kathellen, Rocío, Olga; Toletti, Freja Siri, Zornoza; Athenea, Esther, Weir

Subs: Gérard, Belén, Teresa, Ivana, Maite, Nahikari, Lorena, Claudia F., Møller, Lucía, Feller, Svava

Predicted Formation: 4-3-3

PSG XI (left to right): Bouhaddi; Karchoaui, Ilestedt, De Almeida, Lawrence; Groenen, Jean-François, Geyoro; Martens, Bachmann, Diani

Subs: Picaud, Toussaint, Hamraoui, Thordvalsdóttir, Cascarino, Baltimore, Georgieva, Li, Yang, Ngueleu, Traore

Predicted Formation: 4-3-3

How to Watch

Date: 10/26/2022

Time: 18:45 CET (12:45 pm ET)

Venue: Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano

Available streaming: DAZN’s UEFA Women’s Champions League YouTube Channel