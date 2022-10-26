Preview, Squad List, Team News: Real Madrid vs. PSG; UWCL Group Stage

Preview

Real Madrid will take on PSG in the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage on October 26th at 18:45 CET (12:45 pm ET). The match will be played on the All Whites’ home turf, giving Madridistas one of many reasons to be optimistic about picking up all three points. The others have to do with Las Blancas’ improvement upon last season — due to the signing of Caroline Weir and Sandie Toletti, the growth of Olga Carmona and Athenea del Castillo, and the rebirth of Nahikari García — and PSG’s continued decline.

The Parisian outfit look significantly weaker than before as a consequence of injury to world-class striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto and the departure of midfielder Sara Däbritz in the offseason. PSG have vulnerabilities at center-back and have looked flat in their possession play, putting in a very uninspiring performance vs. Chelsea last week.

For a more detailed look at them, check out Willy Kusa’s scouting report:

However, taking a wounded giant for granted is always dangerous. The former French champions still have plenty of quality left in the squad. Kadidiatou Diani is a fearsome force off-the-dribble and torched Madrid’s defense last year alongside Ashley Lawrence and Sakina Karchaoui, who are two of the most dangerous offensive fullbacks in world football. PSG have also signed former Player of the Year Lieke Martens and still have one of the best attacking interiors in the game in Grace Geyoro.

Madrid should be confident in their own abilities, but this match will still be tough.

GK: Misa, Gérard, Belén

DEF: Kenti, Rocío, Ivana, Olga, Kathellen, Claudia F., Lucía, Svava

MID: Teresa, Toletti, Maite, Weir, Zornoza, Freja Siri

FWD: Nahikari, Esther, Lorena, Møller, Feller, Athenea

Absences: Corredera (maternity leave)

Caroline Weir has returned, giving Madrid a full-strength squad to face PSG. Madridistas will be crossing their fingers in the hope that she is fit enough to start.