Courtois: “We went out asleep, without intensity or aggressiveness”

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois gave a pitch-side interview after Real Madrid lost 3 - 2 to RB Leipzig tonight and was highly critical of his team’s performance.

“We went out asleep, without intensity or aggressiveness, and we paid for it,” Courtois said after the game. “The coach told us what to do and we still went our wrong. They scored on us in two corners. If we give them the first one, we can’t give them another one. Today we failed a lot of passes, controls and it wasn’t a good game. Then they put the third one in and they killed us in the final minutes.”

Courtois implied that he felt something was wrong with Real Madrid’s performance right away.

“You notice that as a goalkeeper, that we were not in the game,” Courtois explained. “You notice that in each duel... many of us have not won them, due to lack of intensity and we have to wake up. I think a bad day can happen, we’ve played many games in a short time but what can’t be missing is intensity and there are people on the bench, if you can’t do more on the field... you have to give 100% and it’s a team that’s dangerous on the counter.

“In the end they were in a lower block and with people fast against us. If we were more precise we could get into the game but it didn’t happen and we conceded an unnecessary goal, we didn’t defend well.”