Vazquez: “We received two goals in two set pieces which complicated the game for us”

Real Madrid right-back Lucas Vazquez, like his teammate Thibaut Courtois, hopped on the Movistar microphones after the game to give his analysis on Real Madrid’s 3 - 2 loss to RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Vazquez highlighted the problems defending set pieces, and the lack of intensity from his team.

“I think we received two goals in two set piece which complicated the game for us,” Vazquez said. “They have come out very connected. Our team overcame, we found scoring actions. In In the second half we came out wanting to tie but they made it 3-1 against us and it already made the match impossible for us.”

Vazquez also noted that Leipzig had much more intensity.

“They are a very good team,” Vazquez explained. “We know that in their field they are intense and they do it very well. That’s the Champions League.

”The team has not lost face in the match at any time, we have tried to have chances and we will analyze the errors and that’s it”.