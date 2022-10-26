Managing Madrid Podcast: RB Leipzig 3 - 2 Real Madrid (Champions League 2022 - 2023)

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Euan McTear discuss:
- Carlo Ancelotti’s line-up vs RB Leipzig
- Post game quotes from Thibaut Courtois and Ancelotti
- What are the learning points from this game?
- The Antonio Rudiger / Nacho left-back thing
- Real Madrid’s Tactical issues
- Lack of an organized press
- Should Vinicius Jr have been rested ?
- That upcoming last game against Celtic
- A breakdown of all the goals
- Should Ferland Mendy and Dani Carvajal have started?
- Rudiger vs Eder Militao
- Vinicius Jr’s season
- Are we rooting for Barcelona or Inter?
- Eduardo Camavinga’s performance
- Performances of Marco Asensio and Eden Hazard
- And more.
Hosts this week:
Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)
Euan McTear (@emctear)
