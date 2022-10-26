Managing Madrid Podcast: RB Leipzig 3 - 2 Real Madrid (Champions League 2022 - 2023)

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Euan McTear discuss:

Carlo Ancelotti’s line-up vs RB Leipzig

Post game quotes from Thibaut Courtois and Ancelotti

What are the learning points from this game?

The Antonio Rudiger / Nacho left-back thing

Real Madrid’s Tactical issues

Lack of an organized press

Should Vinicius Jr have been rested ?

That upcoming last game against Celtic

A breakdown of all the goals

Should Ferland Mendy and Dani Carvajal have started?

Rudiger vs Eder Militao

Vinicius Jr’s season

Are we rooting for Barcelona or Inter?

Eduardo Camavinga’s performance

Performances of Marco Asensio and Eden Hazard

And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Euan McTear (@emctear)