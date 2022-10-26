 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: October 26, 2022

Post-UCL Midweek Thread

By NeRObutBlanco
RB Leipzig v Real Madrid: Group F - UEFA Champions League Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d absolutely have a boys movie night with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Well you know the main talking point...

Seriously, Werner shows up ever time when playing us... And what about the Nkunku performance... Truth is, we were still sleeping on the bus when the gong rang and we paid for it. Important starting XI absences didn’t help. Still, we can seal first place at the Bernabeu against Celtic so panic mode can - and should - wait.

Have a nice day and may the Madridismo be with all of you.

