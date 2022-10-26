Miguel Gutierrez on playing Real Madrid: “It will be a match in which we will have to know how to suffer”

Former Real Madrid left-back Miguel Gutierrez, now currently playing his football in Girona, was available to media in a press conference, and spoke candidly about facing his parent club this Sunday.

Gutierrez is still owned primarily by Real Madrid, so his return one day is not inconceivable if he impressed in Girona

“It’s a very special game,” Gutierrez said of this Sunday’s game between Real Madrid and Girona. “I’ve been at Madrid for eleven years, almost since I started playing and I have great memories. The player I am is thanks to my training at Madrid and I have great teammates and friends. Without a doubt, it’s a special play in a stadium that if not the best, it’s on its way to being... The Bernabéu is a beautiful stadium. Last year I had it in my favour, but now it’s my turn as a visitor. better to play football”.

The Spanish left-back also gave his thoughts on how the game might play out.

“It will be a match in which we will have to know how to suffer in the moments that they press up high,” Gutierrez explained. “It is a match to go from one end to the other and not leaving space, then we will see what happens. If we wait to see what they do, they will take advantage and in the end they always end up winning”