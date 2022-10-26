Real Madrid will win the group with a victory against Celtic

Real Madrid will win their group with a home victory against Celtic, no matter what Red Bull Leipzig do against Shakhtar next week. If the German side draw their game, Madrid can also win their group with a draw. If Shakhtar beat Leipzig, Madrid can afford to lose the match against Celtic.

The good news for Real Madrid is that Celtic have nothing to play for on their visit to the Bernabeu, as they don’t have a chance to earn a spot in the Europa League. Los Blancos should be more than capable of beating Celtic at home, but it’s true that coach Carlo Ancelotti would’ve liked to have the opportunity to rest some key starters next week.

Real Madrid will likely make some rotations when they host Girona next Sunday, given that it should also be a very manageable game for Los Blancos. That would allow Ancelotti and his men to focus on getting that win against Celtic.