Player Ratings: Real Madrid 0-0 PSG; UWCL Group Stage

Real Madrid produced a solid display to come away with a point against PSG in their opening home game in this season’s UWCL.

PSG started on the front foot, forcing Misa into an early save in the 3rd Minute and creating numerous chances, but Real Madrid settled down and looked dangerous on the break with Esther González, Caroline Weir, and Athenea causing problems. Madrid came closest in the first half when Freja Siri’s shot was parried away by Bouhaddi in the 23rd Minute. Thereafter a couple of brilliant Olga blocks against Diani kept the scoreline at 0-0.

In the second half, Misa produced a brilliant 1v1 save against Diani, with Toletti missing Madrid’s best chance of the game moments later with the goal wide open. Madrid created a couple of chances in the closing minutes and stayed resolute defensively to get a point.

Here are the full player ratings below

Starting XI

GK: Misa Rodríguez — 8/10: She was back to her brilliant best, making three saves to deny Diani twice and Martens on another occasion. Commanded her area well on corner kicks and was heard bellowing instructions to Freja Siri to close down the PSG players. Top perfomance from the Madrid shot stopper.

RB: Kenti Robles — 6/10: Was very solid against Ramona Bachmann, who kept switching positions and drifting inwards and completely shut down Sakina Karchouai, as the French left back didn’t have much joy on her side. Kenti provided some dangerous crosses going forward although she didn’t attack much.

RCB: Kathellen Sousa — 5/10: An okay performance from the Brazilian center-back who, along with Rocío, kept Martens quiet for the majority of the match. Her distribution though was not good and she kept giving away possession.

LCB: Rocío Gálvez — 6/10: Was a surprise addition, replacing captain Ivana Andrés on the right side of the defense. She was solid, assured, and strong in the air and helped Olga deal with Diani.

LB/LW: Olga Carmona — 9/10: Player of the match for me. She was brilliant at left back in what was the toughest job of all — nullifying danger-woman Diani. Olga was alert, made some brilliant blocks, and also provided an attacking presence going forward despite the threat PSG posed with Diani and Lawrence.

CDM/LCM: Freja Siri — 5/10: Played as the deepest midfielder and was tidy most of the time. She isn't the best at retaining under pressure and gave away some balls when pressed. Produced the best effort in the first half with a dangerous curling shot that Bouhaddi parried away.

RCM: Sandie Toletti — 6.5/10: Deployed as the right sided interior in a 4-3-3 formation, she was everywhere, helping Kenti at right back and harassing the PSG midfielders in the middle of the pack. Was not her best performance but much better than last week against Vllaznia. Missed arguably Madrid’s best chance of the game.

LCM/LAM: Claudia Zornoza — 5/10: A quiet game in midfield by her standards but kept play ticking nicely in midfield. Had a good sequence of play with Weir, where they exchanged passes after an initial lovely backheel from the Scotsman, and missed a golden opportunity when her right foot shot went wide.

RW/RAM: Caroline Weir — 8.5/10: Her first match back from injury after a week out and its like she never left. She was absolutely superb, linking up play, drifting inwards to support the midfield, and providing an outlet when Esther dropped deep. Weir had a few chances to score — most of which she generated herself. The audacious backheel to release Zornoza was her highlight contribution.

LW: Athenea del Castillo — 7/10: Worked really hard and battled with Ashley Lawrence all night. Had a few chances to run at the PSG defense but was frustrated by the strange referee calls where she was fouled a few times but was ignored. She was diligent in tracking back defensively to help out Olga.

ST: Esther González — 8.5/10: A masterclass in hold up play by the starting center foreard. She was everywhere dropping deep, holding up play, and releasing the likes of Weir and Athenea. She tends to raise her game in big UWCL matches. Worked her socks off defensively and when pressing.

SUBSTITUTES

LCM/LAM: Maite Oroz — N/A (replaced Athenea; 76’): Had some nice touches and almost had an assist but came in with too little time to impact the game, as Toril made his substitutions very late.

LB: Sofie Svava — N/A (replaced Toletti; 76’): Almost made an immediate impact, as she produced a dangerous cross that caused havoc in the PSG box. Was solid at left back for the remainder of the match, allowing Olga to operate as a left winger.

RCM: Teresa Abelleira — N/A (replaced Olga; 90’): Came in too late to have any effect on the game.