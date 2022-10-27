Las Blancas Podcast: Lessons To Take From Real Madrid’s 0-0 Draw With PSG

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Om Arvind and Yash Thakur discuss Real Madrid’s 0-0 draw with PSG.
Talking points:
- 5:30: Freja’s inclusion in the XI
- 10:50 PSG’s superiority in the opening minutes
- 12:25: PSG’s set-up on our goal kicks
- 17:00: The issues with Real Madrid’s defense in PSG’s half
- 22:00: Madrid’s excellent defense in their own third & Rocío’s performance
- 25:40: Olga’s battle with Diani
- 28:50: PSG’s high press
- 31:45: Las Blancas’ flaws in possession
- 34:20: Freja’s press resistance
- 39:45: Kathellen’s poor day on the ball
- 44:20: Why Freja plays conservative in possession
- 47:50: Weir’s crazy backheel
- 52:25: What the hosts’ first-half changes would’ve been
- 59:15: Real Madrid’s successful defensive adjustments in the second half
- 1:03:50: Why the subs were so late
- 1:05:05: Toril seemingly being ok with the draw
- 1:06:45: Madrid ending the game as the better side
- 1:09:10: The players who stood out for PSG
Did you enjoy this podcast? Please consider supporting us through Patreon for more bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid
Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.
The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.
Hosts this week:
Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)
Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
