Las Blancas Podcast: Lessons To Take From Real Madrid’s 0-0 Draw With PSG

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Om Arvind and Yash Thakur discuss Real Madrid’s 0-0 draw with PSG.

Talking points:

5:30: Freja’s inclusion in the XI

10:50 PSG’s superiority in the opening minutes

12:25: PSG’s set-up on our goal kicks

17:00: The issues with Real Madrid’s defense in PSG’s half

22:00: Madrid’s excellent defense in their own third & Rocío’s performance

25:40: Olga’s battle with Diani

28:50: PSG’s high press

31:45: Las Blancas’ flaws in possession

34:20: Freja’s press resistance

39:45: Kathellen’s poor day on the ball

44:20: Why Freja plays conservative in possession

47:50: Weir’s crazy backheel

52:25: What the hosts’ first-half changes would’ve been

59:15: Real Madrid’s successful defensive adjustments in the second half

1:03:50: Why the subs were so late

1:05:05: Toril seemingly being ok with the draw

1:06:45: Madrid ending the game as the better side

1:09:10: The players who stood out for PSG

Hosts this week:

Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)