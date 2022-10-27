Down to Earth Thread: 27 October 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Ancelotti’s men perphaps needed to do away with the yoke of being unbeaten. The poor showing against Leipzig seemed to suggest the challenge didn’t appeal to them.

@MrAncelotti: "You learn more from one loss than from 10 wins in a row."#UCL pic.twitter.com/2GBAoDz31x — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) October 25, 2022

Bad games are part of every season and now we can only hope the players don’t expect to get away with these types of performances. Ancelotti was calm while Courtois said his teammates were not at their expected level of aggression for the game.

| Courtois: "We went out on the pitch asleep, without intensity or aggressiveness. We have failed many passes, controls and it has not been a good game." — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 25, 2022

️| Real Madrid signing Endrick practically depends on Florentino Perez giving the ‘Yes’. @MarioCortegana pic.twitter.com/0ENnoHV0qs — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 26, 2022

Real Madrid’s policy of paying a premium for young talent has borne dividends in recent years. The trend is likely to continue

Poll 2