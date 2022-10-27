Managing Madrid Drawing Board: Real Madrid’s defense melts vs Leipzig

Welcome to our drawing board, where our resident cartoonist, Finn, will sling out some dope and exclusive art for you — usually on the back of a big moment that’s captured our attention in the Real Madrid world. Here’s Finn’s latest drawing, and if you ever want to look back at Finn’s previous (and amazing) work, just check out our Drawing Board page.

Real Madrid suffered their first defeat of the season in Matchday 5 of UEFA Champions League group stage action. The loss came at the hands of RB Leipzig, who played with lots of intensity and gave Carlo Ancelotti’s men a ton of problems on the counter-attack.

As our very own Kiyan Sobhani wrote about this morning, Real Madrid had defensive issues which also stemmed from a really bad press.

Real Madrid, who are normally a bit more conservative with their defensive structure, suffered greatly in that game.

Here’s Finn’s take on the ‘melting of Real Madrid’s defense’: