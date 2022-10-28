 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Open Thread: October 28, 2022

Your Friday issue of the Daily Merengue!

By NeRObutBlanco
/ new
Real Madrid CF v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Women’s Champions League Photo by Berengui/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally trust to be your wingman: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Sad Days for Spanish Football

But hey! We’re through!

Talking Loyalty

Praise him! Praise him More!

Have a nice day and may the Madridismo be with ya all.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid