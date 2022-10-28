Open Thread: October 28, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally trust to be your wingman: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.
Sad Days for Spanish Football
But hey! We’re through!
Real Madrid are the only Spanish team to make the UCL knockout stages... pic.twitter.com/0ClNbzLrxo— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 27, 2022
❌ Barcelona— B/R Football (@brfootball) October 26, 2022
❌ Sevilla
❌ Atlético
Real Madrid are the only Spanish club moving on to the knockouts of the Champions League pic.twitter.com/7mlPDi4KWt
Talking Loyalty
️| Viní Jr: “Where do I see myself in 5 years? Real Madrid. I’m sure I can stay at Madrid for a long time.” pic.twitter.com/zBCVqHO99V— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 27, 2022
Praise him! Praise him More!
| Toni Kroos on his podcast:— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 27, 2022
“I’m a huge fan of Federico Valverde. He is gaining more and more confidence. If he remains on this path, he will be a world class player for the next decade at Real Madrid.” pic.twitter.com/PmCfNjxFMn
Have a nice day and may the Madridismo be with ya all.
