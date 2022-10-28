Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Kiyan and Diego react to La Liga’s UCL exodus

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Real Madrid as the only remaining Spanish team in the Champions League
- Is Barcelona’s footballing philosophy holding them back?
- Their financial state
- A reflection on their signings
- Alemany’s moaning about referees
- The Ansu Fati situation
- Wild scenes at the Metropolitano
- Barcelona’s defense in La Liga compared to their record in the Champions League
- And a ton more.
