Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Kiyan and Diego react to La Liga’s UCL exodus

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

- Real Madrid as the only remaining Spanish team in the Champions League

- Is Barcelona’s footballing philosophy holding them back?

- Their financial state

- A reflection on their signings

- Alemany’s moaning about referees

- The Ansu Fati situation

- Wild scenes at the Metropolitano

- Barcelona’s defense in La Liga compared to their record in the Champions League

- And a ton more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, legends!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

