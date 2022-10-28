Where Vinicius Junior ranks in Real Madrid salary hierarchy after reported contract renewal

Real Madrid and Vinicius Junior agreed to a new contract until 2027, according to a report from Diario AS.

The contract was agreed this summer and Vinicius is already earning his new salary. The Brazilian has become one of Real Madrid’s franchise players. His value has sky rocketed in the last two seasons after converting his raw potential to world class talent.

¡Buenas noches!

️Esta es nuestra #PortadAS de mañana, 28 de octubre

✍️Renovado pic.twitter.com/emZcvNMT9T — Diario AS (@diarioas) October 27, 2022

According to data published on FBREF via Capology, Vinicius now sits as the 5th highest earner at the club. Vinicius has reiterated on more than one occasion, his desire to have a long career at Real Madrid like, “Sergio [Ramos], Marcelo, and Karim”. His new contract ties him down for another 5 years.

Vinicius continues to shine this season under Carlo Ancelotti, contributing with 8 goals and 5 assists in 17 appearances. With Karim Benzema struggling with injuries at the start of the season, Vinicius and his compatriot, Rodrygo, have been able to take over the goal production mantle.

Vinicius has already amassed 1,425 minutes this season and with the World Cup on the horizon, could easily surpass 5,000 minutes this year — a dangerous proposition. Real Madrid and Carlo Ancleotti will need to manage his minutes despite his youth to preserve his talent over the next 5 seasons.