Rodrygo gets Spanish passport

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes has obtained the Spanish passport and is no longer a non-EU player, according to a report from Cadena COPE.

Real Madrid's only non-EU player in the current roster is Eder Militao, who is also in the process of obtaining a Spanish passport like Vinicius and Rodrygo did this year.

Clubs are allowed to have a maximum of three non-EU players on their rosters, so that's a factor they always have to manage when entering a transfer window. In fact, reports indicated that Real Madrid were interested in the signing of Gabriel Jesús this past summer, but Vinicius had not obtained his Spanish passport yet and Real Madrid could not register him by the end of the window.

As of right now, Real Madrid won't have to worry about these spots and Militao should get his passport soon too, so Los Blancos are in a good situation.