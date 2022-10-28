CLIP: Differentiating the Barcelona and Real Madrid mentalities

On Thursday we released the weekly Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast which goes up exclusively for Churros y Tácticas Patrons. This episode consisted of our chief editor, Kiyan Sobhani, running through a 25-minute monlogue mainly on the disaster-exit the FC Barcelona suffered, with these talking points:
- Real Madrid as the only remaining Spanish team in the Champions League
- Is Barcelona’s footballing philosophy holding them back?
- Their financial state
- A reflection on their signings
- Alemany’s moaning about referees
- The Ansu Fati situation
- Wild scenes at the Metropolitano
- Barcelona’s defense in La Liga compared to their record in the Champions League
