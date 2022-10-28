CLIP: Differentiating the Barcelona and Real Madrid mentalities

On Thursday we released the weekly Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast which goes up exclusively for Churros y Tácticas Patrons. This episode consisted of our chief editor, Kiyan Sobhani, running through a 25-minute monlogue mainly on the disaster-exit the FC Barcelona suffered, with these talking points:

- Real Madrid as the only remaining Spanish team in the Champions League

- Is Barcelona’s footballing philosophy holding them back?

- Their financial state

- A reflection on their signings

- Alemany’s moaning about referees

- The Ansu Fati situation

- Wild scenes at the Metropolitano

- Barcelona’s defense in La Liga compared to their record in the Champions League

