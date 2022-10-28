Eder Militao gets Spanish passport

Real Madrid center back Eder Militao has obtained his Spanish passport and is no longer a non-EU player, according to a report from Arancha Rodriguez, and verified by Cadena Cope.

Real Madrid no longer have any non-EU players in the squad. Clubs are allowed to have a maximum of three non-EU players on their rosters, which plays into the squad building process. This now provides a window of opportunity for top targets like Jude Bellingham and Endrick, as well as providing a pathway for first team minutes to Reinier Jesus and Vinicius Tobias.

The news will be of big relief for chief scout Juni Calafat and his team as they have done tremendous business in South America over recent years securing players like Vinicius, Rodrygo, Valverde, and others. Along with Endrick, Real Madrid have also been linked with Matheus Nascimento of Botofago. Expect more names from South America, in particular Brazil, to pop up in the coming months and years after Real Madrid have opened several new spots with the news of Rodrygo and Eder Militao’s citizenship approvals today.