Managing Madrid Podcast: Which midfielder from the past 20 years would we bring back? Who will replace Kroos? MAILBAG!

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

If Real Madrid sign Jude Bellingham how would he fit?

Endrick

Marco Asensio’s best position

Is Karim Benzema’s absence affecting Vinicius Jr?

Are we worried about Benzema’s fitness?

Fede Valverde’s best role

Which midfielder would we pick from the past 20 years to bring back?

Russell Westbrook’s shooting

Will Barcelona ever get to a stage where they have to sell their best players?

The state of Twitter

MM discord

And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)