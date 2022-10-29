Change : 29 October 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
The King is back.. but not ready to play
Much has been made of the lack quality in depth regarding Real Madrid’s attack. It would not be a stretch to say, we pray for the good health of star man Karim Benzema. However, few teams have the quality to replace their starting main goal scorer and the team has been exemplary in coping with the Frenchman’s absences thus far albeit the recent defeat to Leipzig raises more questions.
Karim will not play against Girona
| Ancelotti: "Rodrygo will play tomorrow."— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 29, 2022
Ancelotti will look to continue Rodrygo’s education in the role of the Legendary Frenchman.
️ Ancelotti: "Benzema won't play tomorrow."— Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) October 29, 2022
La Historia de Real Madrid
Today marks 28 years since the @RaulGonzalez made his @RealMadrid debut!— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) October 29, 2022
16 titles
⚽ 323 goals
741 matches#RMHistory | #RealFootball pic.twitter.com/irsc64x3W1
The legendary number 7, Raul would go on to etch his name in the hearts and minds of Madridistas and football lovers the world over. We salute El Capitan!
El futuro del Real Madrid
️| Juni Calafat did a great job with Endrick & Viní Jr has a great relationship with him. The player wants to join Real Madrid. @MarioCortegana pic.twitter.com/e7MGqCR3X1— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 28, 2022
The future is all speculation but we can always dream and if dreams can come true it will be at the new Bernabeu.
The Daily Poll
Poll 1
Poll
Endrick or Haaland?
-
47%
Haaland is proven
-
23%
Endrick is a better Karim replacement
-
13%
Next question
-
15%
Rodrygo
Poll 2
Poll
Modric
-
36%
He should stay as long as he wants
-
7%
We need to sign a replacement ASAP
-
25%
Irreplaceable, just enjoy the maestro
-
31%
Jude Bellingham is the solution
