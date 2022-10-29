 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Change : 29 October 2022

Saturday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Kung_Fu_Zizou

The King is back.. but not ready to play

Much has been made of the lack quality in depth regarding Real Madrid’s attack. It would not be a stretch to say, we pray for the good health of star man Karim Benzema. However, few teams have the quality to replace their starting main goal scorer and the team has been exemplary in coping with the Frenchman’s absences thus far albeit the recent defeat to Leipzig raises more questions.

Karim will not play against Girona

Ancelotti will look to continue Rodrygo’s education in the role of the Legendary Frenchman.

La Historia de Real Madrid

The legendary number 7, Raul would go on to etch his name in the hearts and minds of Madridistas and football lovers the world over. We salute El Capitan!

El futuro del Real Madrid

The future is all speculation but we can always dream and if dreams can come true it will be at the new Bernabeu.

The Daily Poll

Poll 1

Poll

Endrick or Haaland?

view results
  • 47%
    Haaland is proven
    (38 votes)
  • 23%
    Endrick is a better Karim replacement
    (19 votes)
  • 13%
    Next question
    (11 votes)
  • 15%
    Rodrygo
    (12 votes)
80 votes total Vote Now

Poll 2

Poll

Modric

view results
  • 36%
    He should stay as long as he wants
    (29 votes)
  • 7%
    We need to sign a replacement ASAP
    (6 votes)
  • 25%
    Irreplaceable, just enjoy the maestro
    (20 votes)
  • 31%
    Jude Bellingham is the solution
    (25 votes)
80 votes total Vote Now

