Change : 29 October 2022

The King is back.. but not ready to play

Much has been made of the lack quality in depth regarding Real Madrid’s attack. It would not be a stretch to say, we pray for the good health of star man Karim Benzema. However, few teams have the quality to replace their starting main goal scorer and the team has been exemplary in coping with the Frenchman’s absences thus far albeit the recent defeat to Leipzig raises more questions.

Karim will not play against Girona

| Ancelotti: "Rodrygo will play tomorrow." — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 29, 2022

Ancelotti will look to continue Rodrygo’s education in the role of the Legendary Frenchman.

️ Ancelotti: "Benzema won't play tomorrow." — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) October 29, 2022

La Historia de Real Madrid

The legendary number 7, Raul would go on to etch his name in the hearts and minds of Madridistas and football lovers the world over. We salute El Capitan!

El futuro del Real Madrid

️| Juni Calafat did a great job with Endrick & Viní Jr has a great relationship with him. The player wants to join Real Madrid. @MarioCortegana pic.twitter.com/e7MGqCR3X1 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 28, 2022

The future is all speculation but we can always dream and if dreams can come true it will be at the new Bernabeu.

