Benzema out against Girona with muscle fatigue

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema hasn't recovered in time from the muscle fatigue he's been suffering in recent weeks and will miss Sunday's home match against Girona.

Benzema has been dealing with that kind of muscle discomfort for a while now and the team's coaching staff want to take a cautious approach with him given how long the 2022-2023 season will be for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid are still the favorites to beat Girona even without Benzema, so that's why it makes sense for Los Blancos to give him some more time to recover from those physical problems. Rodrygo will replace him in the starting lineup as long as Benzema is still out.

Rodrygo has been doing an excellent job so far this season and Ancelotti will be hoping to see him keeping it up at least ahead of the break.