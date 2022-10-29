Ancelotti: “Real Madrid aren’t interested in the January transfer market, this is the squad we’ll have the rest of the season”

Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media on Saturday afternoon ahead of the Sunday clash with Girona. On that game, he said: “Girona play good football and they like to have the ball. They’re well organised offensively. We’ll need to defend well against them. We need to be focused from the very start. After losing to RB Leipzig, we want to win this one. Karim Benzema won’t be back in time, but we do have Luka Modrić, Dani Ceballos, Fede Valverde, Mariano and Rodrygo, who had a small issue but who’ll be available tomorrow.”

Ancelotti on Benzema’s absences

Pressed on why Karim Benzema is still out, the coach explained: “He trained, but didn’t feel comfortable and it all went well. He doesn’t have a problem, but we need to keep in mind the player’s feeling. He still doesn’t feel 100 percent.”

Ancelotti on the title race

The Italian was asked if Barcelona’s Champions League elimination might impact the title race, but he disagreed. He stated: “It’s clear to me that Barcelona are going to be our main title challengers until the very end of the season. It’ll be a tough challenge to beat them.”

Ancelotti on the January transfer market

Ancelotti was then asked about the January transfer market and if Real Madrid are planning any signings, and he said: “We’re not thinking about the winter window. We’re not interested in it. This is the squad we’ll have until the end of the season. It won’t change.”

Ancelotti on Miguel and Reinier

Real Madrid will come up against two players they know well when they face Girona and two players who could form part of Los Blancos’ future plans, in Miguel Gutiérrez and Reinier. On them, he said: “Miguel started a few times at the start of last season when we had absences and he did well. We’re still evaluating him for the future. His contract is quite clear as he could still return. So, we’re continuing to evaluate him. With Reinier, he did pre-season with us and he is a box-to-box midfielder who has a lot of quality. He hasn’t yet been able to show his best level, but there are many examples in football of players who haven’t shown their best football until later in their careers.”

Ancelotti on Camavinga as a starter

After another disappointing performance from Eduardo Camavinga as a starter, in the midweek game in Leipzig, Ancelotti explained: “When the match is more open, he can stand out more with his characteristics, especially physically. But, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t do well as a starter too. He’s a less positional player who doesn’t have the same reading of the game than someone like Toni Kroos. But, he’s doing very well. We’re very excited about him because there aren’t many young players around Europe who have his talent.”