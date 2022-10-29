Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Girona

Real Madrid have published their squad list for the upcoming match against Girona in La Liga.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas V., Rüdiger, F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, D. Ceballos.

Forwards: Hazard, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Mariano.

Midfielders Luka Modric and Fede Valverde are back with the team having recovered from the small physical problems that kept them out of Madrid’s last game against Leipzig. On the other hand, Los Blancos will be without Karim Benzema, who is still dealing with muscle fatigue.

Real Madrid are the heavy favorites to take care of business against Girona even without Benzema. Ancelotti could very well keep making some rotations knowing that Madrid have a very important match against Celtic next week.

The World Cup break is now just four games away and Madrid will try to win them all.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 10/30/2022

Time: 16:15 CET, 11:15am EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.