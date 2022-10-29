Preview, Squad List, Team News: Real Madrid vs. Sevilla; Liga F

Preview

Real Madrid welcome Sevilla to the Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano on October 30th at 20:00 CET (2:00 pm ET). Sevilla are on the up after a poor start to the season, drawing vs. Real Sociedad, crushing Villarreal, and comfortably dispatching Alhama in their last three contests. They’ve recently switched to a 3-4-1-2 system that better utilizes their assortment of threatening box strikers while maximizing summer signing Amanda Sampedro as a #10. However, it possibly exposes their frail defensive structure even more, as it leaves their double pivot with a lot of work to do once the initial lines are broken.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid need to get back to winning ways after draws against Levante and PSG. Sevilla’s offensive potential means that this will likely not be a cakewalk for the All Whites, even if the home side do take the lead. A serious, focused performance with a lot of improvements in possession need to occur. It must be noted that Madrid have to play Villarreal on Thursday due to matchday 1 being rescheduled (remember the referee work stoppage?). Toril probably won’t choose to rotate heavily vs. the stronger opponent in Sevilla, but it’ll be interesting to see how much of an eye he has on the fixture ahead.

GK: Misa, Gérard

DEF: Kenti, Rocío, Ivana, Olga, Kathellen, Claudia F., Lucía, Svava

MID: Teresa, Toletti, Maite, Weir, Zornoza, Freja Siri

FWD: Nahikari, Esther, Lorena, Møller, Feller, Athenea

Absences: Corredera (maternity leave)

Everyone is back. More importantly, Weir and Toletti have minutes under their belt after coming back from their respective injuries.