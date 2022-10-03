Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid 1 - 1 Osasuna, La Liga 2022 - 2023

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI vs Osasuna

Should Dani Ceballos have started?

Assessing Real Madrid’s chance creation in this game

Are we worried about Karim Benzema?

Breaking down Vinicius’s goal

Was Antonio Rudiger offside?

Ancelotti’s subs

Should Toni Kroos have been subbed off?

Aurelien Tchouameni’s performance

How worried are we about post-World Cup performances?

Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Jr

Breaking down Kike’s goal

Should Benzema stop taking PKs?

And more.

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)