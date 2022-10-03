Arrasate: “That last quarter of an hour with one less player was heroic: we were lucky to take this point”

Osasuna head coach Jagoba Arrasate spoke to the media after his side’s 1 - 1 draw with Real Madrid at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday night. Arrasate, rightfully, was full of praise for his team.

Arrasate, who drew 0 - 0 against Real Madrid last year, felt that his side have improved since then.

“During the week we tried different things and playing with three central defenders was an option,” Arrasate said. “But this year we are a different team and we think that to have more of the ball it was better to play with four at the back. The start is promising and we have to continue along this line , which is what we all want.

“To come to this field you have to do many things well and be lucky. We have shown more personality. That last quarter of an hour with one less player was heroic: we were lucky to take this point... When you suffer this much you have a greater joy. Since they missed the penalty we knew we were going to suffer. We have defended relatively well and they have not been lucky in any chances they have had.”

Arrasate also commented on the fact that Benzema has not scored a penalty kick against Sergio Herrera in three attempts.

“You don’t forget not conceding three out of five because it’s not easy,” Arrasate explained. “Sergio stopped them well at El Sadar, today.. he came out the winner in that battle against the future Ballon d’Or winner”