Post-Draw: 3 October 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Felipejack

Courtois injury

Ancelotti stated Courtois will undergo medical tests tomorrow for his sciatic nerve issue, which was the reason he didn’t play yesterday. Therefore, it’s yet to be decided if he is going to play on Wednesday.

Benzema continues to be penalty taker

Carlo disclosed he considered changed Karim from taking the penalties after the Osasuna game last season, but then Karim scored in the most important penalties, which were the two vs City. Carlo concluded Karim is the best taker of the squad and will continue to shoot the penalties.

More bench time for Hazard

Another 90 minutes has completed without a single minute for Belgian. Carlo, after denying Mariano is ahead of Hazard in the pecking order, stated the minutes weren’t for Hazard skills and Real Madrid needed a CF with strong aerial skills, as Mariano almost scored a header. I think this is true for the last minutes of the game, but I also think Hazard could have entered in the game, for instance, instead of Asensio, but the most important point is I think it was a mistake to substitute Kroos.