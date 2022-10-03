Ceballos: “We tried until the end”

Real Madrid’s return to action after the two-week FIFA break wasn’t a pleasant one. Los Blancos drew 1-1 at home against Osasuna and gave up the lead in La Liga table to Barcelona, even if both teams are officially even on points.

Midfielder Dani Ceballos talked to the media after the draw and tried to explain what went wrong.

“We wanted the three points and we tried until the very end. The team played all in during the last few minutes but we couldn’t get the win. We lost two points, we weren’t at our best with the ball or in front of goal. We have another game on Wednesday and we have to be ready for it,” said Ceballos, who got a chance to feature in the starting lineup but couldn’t contribute much.

Real Madrid don’t have time to regroup and catch their breath this month, so they will have to bounce back when the team hosts Shakhtar in the Champions League this Wednesday.