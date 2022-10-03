Referee named for Champions League match between Real Madrid and Shakhtar

UEFA have appointed Slovakian referee Ivan Kružliak as the man in charge of Wednesday’s match between Real Madrid and Shakhtar in the third game of the UEFA Champions League’s Group Stage. It will be the first time Kružliak officiates a match involving Real Madrid.

Kružliak doesn’t have a ton of experience in the biggest European competition, as he has only been in charge of 11 Champions League games. On the other hand, he was the referee in 30 matches in the UEFA Europa League, so he can do a good job when the time comes.

Furthermore, the home game against Shakhtar should not be a problematic one in terms of refereeing. Shakhtar will be expected to play with a defensive-minded approach while Madrid will try to bounce back from Sunday’s disappointing home draw against Osasuna. Los Blancos are the better team but will need to take care of business in order to secure their lead in the Group Stage.