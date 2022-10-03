Real Madrid draw Chelsea, PSG & Vllaznia in UEFA Women’s Champions League’s Group Stages

Real Madrid will face Chelsea FC, Paris Saint-Germain and KS Vllaznia Shkodër in the 2022-2023 UEFA Women’s Champions League Group Stage.

Alberto Toril’s side find themselves in a very tough group. Real Madrid were placed in Pot 3, with some really challenging opponents in Pot 1 and 2. It will be a big test for Toril’s side, who are have not lost a single game this season so far.

Chelsea are the reigning champions of England and despite the poor performance last season, where they got knocked out of the group stages, they have a plethora of world class options in their ranks. Emma Hayes’ side have not started the season flying but the sheer talent may pose a lot of questions for Las Blancas.

PSG have been the perennial challengers for the trophy and regularly find themselves in the final 4. Injuries to key players like Marie Antoinette-Katoto and center-back, Paulina Dudek, will be big factors and has affected the way they play. The Parisian side, however, have enough firepower in the form of Lieke Martens, Kadidiatou Diani, Sandi Baltimore and Grace Geyoro to cause problems. They were in Madrid’s group last time out as well and Madrid lost both games against the French opponents.

KS Vllaznia Shkodër are the current Albanian champions and should be the game Real Madrid go into as favorites. The group stage kicks-off on 19th/20th of October.