Modric rejoins Real Madrid squad in training

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric rejoined the squad in Monday’s training session after recovering from the small muscle injury he picked up during the FIFA break. Modric could be available when Madrid face Shakhtar on Wednesday but coach Carlo Ancelotti could decide to take a cautious approach and give him some minutes off the bench in order to ease him back.

On the other hand, midfielder Eduardo Camavinga and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois didn’t train with the group and could miss Wednesday’s match. Courtois suffered a back injury and was out when Madrid faced Osasuna on Sunday, but Camavinga came off the bench and completed a solid performance. That means that it looks like he picked up some kind of discomfort during the game.

Lucas Vazquez appears ready to return to the field again, although Ancelotti will likely wait until Dani Carvajal needs some rest to give him minutes.